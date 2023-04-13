Transgender students to get 2% attendance relaxation in Calicut varsity

April 13, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Students from the transgender community will get a 2% relaxation in attendance in various departments on the Calicut University campus.

According to sources in the university, this is to help them go through follow-up medical treatments after their gender-affirming surgery. A decision to this effect was taken at a Syndicate meeting held on the campus on Thursday.

Other decisions

The meeting decided to implement the government order extending the age limit for applying to the post of assistant professor to 50 in the university.

P. Venugopal will be appointed as Professor Emeritus in the School of Chemical and Physical Sciences that includes the departments of Physics, Chemistry, and Nano Science and Technology. Seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government and aided colleges affiliated to the university would go up by 20% in the 2023-24 academic year. Up to 70 students can be admitted to BA and B.Com courses and 55 can be admitted to B.Sc and BCA courses.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, who chaired the meeting, said that zonal-level art festivals in colleges would be held in May.

The university also decided to have a memorandum of understanding between its department of Physical Education and Chelembra grama panchayat to launch a community partnership programme. The Syndicate standing committee on sports would explore the possibility of launching similar initiatives in other grama panchayats.