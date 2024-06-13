ADVERTISEMENT

Training under way for teachers in disaster management in Kozhikode

Published - June 13, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 600 teachers complete training in the first phase of the programme

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority and the Department of Education have jointly launched a comprehensive training programme in effective disaster management for heads of various government, aided and unaided schools in Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme is expected to fetch its benefits to around 1,200 schools under Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thamarassery educational districts.

According to the project coordinators, the first phase of training has covered 600 teachers. The topics covered during the sessions include preparation of disaster management plans, arrangements for drills, formation of disaster management clubs, and the organisation of special awareness sessions for children.

The training for teachers under the Vadakara educational district will be held at St. Antony’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Vadakara, on Friday. Officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue department will lead the sessions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US