Training under way for teachers in disaster management in Kozhikode

The District Disaster Management Authority and the Department of Education have jointly launched a comprehensive training programme in effective disaster management for heads of various government, aided and unaided schools in Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme is expected to fetch its benefits to around 1,200 schools under Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thamarassery educational districts.

According to the project coordinators, the first phase of training has covered 600 teachers. The topics covered during the sessions include preparation of disaster management plans, arrangements for drills, formation of disaster management clubs, and the organisation of special awareness sessions for children.

The training for teachers under the Vadakara educational district will be held at St. Antony’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Vadakara, on Friday. Officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue department will lead the sessions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.