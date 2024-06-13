GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training under way for teachers in disaster management in Kozhikode

Around 600 teachers complete training in the first phase of the programme

Published - June 13, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority and the Department of Education have jointly launched a comprehensive training programme in effective disaster management for heads of various government, aided and unaided schools in Kozhikode.

The programme is expected to fetch its benefits to around 1,200 schools under Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thamarassery educational districts.

According to the project coordinators, the first phase of training has covered 600 teachers. The topics covered during the sessions include preparation of disaster management plans, arrangements for drills, formation of disaster management clubs, and the organisation of special awareness sessions for children.

The training for teachers under the Vadakara educational district will be held at St. Antony’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Vadakara, on Friday. Officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue department will lead the sessions.

