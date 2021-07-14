Training programme for rainfall data analysis

Kozhikode

14 July 2021 20:48 IST

Over 100 delegates from various States are participating in a 10-day online training programme, ‘Rainfall data analysis using different packages of R-Software’, organised under the aegis of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM). The programme began on Monday.

In her keynote address, K.V. Ashalatha, professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Statistics, College of Agriculture, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, highlighted the role of statistics in rainfall analysis and suggested that such training be conducted to understand basic data.

Delegates from Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are participating in the programme, which includes practical sessions too. It will conclude on July 22.

In his presidential address, Manoj P. Samuel, Executive Director, CWRDM, said training in statistical knowledge based on software was largely limited. Hence, it was planned mainly for postgraduates and PhD scholars.

U. Surendran, senior scientist and course director, gave an overview of the course structure. K. Naveena, scientist, CWRDM, delivered a presentation on hands-on with R software. Dr Ashish K. Chaturvedi, one of the course coordinators, spoke.