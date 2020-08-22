Training institutes struggle to stay afloat

Kozhikode

22 August 2020 00:08 IST

Uncertainty over reopening centres

Vocational training institutes and coaching centres in Kozhikode are going through tough times as there is uncertainty over the resumption of their functioning owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

T.V. Prasanth, district secretary of Authorised Coaching and Training Institutes Welfare Association, says rental amount, power consumption charges, repayment of loans and salary arrears have doubled the burden of such temporarily closed units across the State. “Many of those who depended on such firms for survival are heading to a financial crisis,” he adds.

The list of affected institutions includes those conducting specialised vocational courses in IT, accounting, fashion design, aviation logistics, AutoCAD, mobile application development, hardware and software technologies. Though some of the institutions are conducting online classes, issues such as network connectivity is affecting the students, especially those in villages.

Association leaders say health protocol can be effectively followed if they are allowed to reopen the institutions. According to them, training sessions can be conducted by adopting a convenient shift system. There are also institutes that can offer safe transportation to learners, they add.

To draw the attention of the government to the issue, stakeholders in the field and their families are planning to embark on a series of protest campaigns across the State. The first of such protests will be held in Ernakulam on August 24.