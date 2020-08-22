Training institutes struggle to stay afloat

Vocational training institutes and coaching centres in Kozhikode are going through tough times as there is uncertainty over the resumption of their functioning owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.
T.V. Prasanth, district secretary of Authorised Coaching and Training Institutes Welfare Association, says rental amount, power consumption charges, repayment of loans and salary arrears have doubled the burden of such temporarily closed units across the State. “Many of those who depended on such firms for survival are heading to a financial crisis,” he adds.
The list of affected institutions includes those conducting specialised vocational courses in IT, accounting, fashion design, aviation logistics, AutoCAD, mobile application development, hardware and software technologies. Though some of the institutions are conducting online classes, issues such as network connectivity is affecting the students, especially those in villages.
Association leaders say health protocol can be effectively followed if they are allowed to reopen the institutions. According to them, training sessions can be conducted by adopting a convenient shift system. There are also institutes that can offer safe transportation to learners, they add.
To draw the attention of the government to the issue, stakeholders in the field and their families are planning to embark on a series of protest campaigns across the State. The first of such protests will be held in Ernakulam on August 24.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath