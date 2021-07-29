The Department of Psychology at the University of Calicut is offering training for teachers to detect learning disabilities in children.

According to a release, it is a joint initiative of the Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Programme (CDMRP) and the UNESCO chair at the university, and the Education Department. The training will have modules to equip teachers to understand the attention deficit among students, their lack of ability to detect letters or understanding letters in a wrong way, naughtiness, and hearing or visual impairment. It will also help teachers deal with the psychological issues being faced by children.

Practical lessons too will be included in the module along with theory classes. The teachers will be trained to enable them to understand their students’ problems and suggest solutions. Forty teachers from Kozhikode district will be trained in the first phase. CDMRP Director K. Manikandan said that discussions had been held with the Deputy Director of Education and the classes would begin in August.