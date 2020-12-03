Kozhikode

Training for poll officials to conclude tomorrow

The special training of polling officers to be deployed for local body election duty will be completed in Kozhikode district on December 4.

Mandatory

All sectoral officers, polling officers, and presiding officers will have to undergo the mandatory training, which will mainly deal with the safe implementation of COVID-19 protocol at polling booths apart from the supervision of routine election procedures. According to election authorities, all the polling officials will be trained in using personal protective equipment to effectively prevent the viral infection and the safe method of screening voters.

Postal ballots

COVID-19 patients will be allowed to cast their votes using the postal ballots from December 5.

Arrangements are also in place to set up booths for the voting by COVID-19 patients wearing PPE kits after 5 p.m.

