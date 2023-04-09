ADVERTISEMENT

Train fire suspect complains of uneasiness during interrogation; doctor finds him fit

April 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Questioning by SIT to continue following doctor’s observation; Shahrukh to be presented before medical team on Monday for further health review

The Hindu Bureau

Shahrukh Saifi, the suspect in the train arson case, was given medical support on Sunday after he complained of severe stomach pain, headache, and uneasiness.

Shahrukh, who was sent in police custody on April 7 following his arrest had earlier been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) after lab reports indicated high levels of bilirubin in his blood and suspected liver infections.

Meanwhile, a doctor from the MCH who examined Shahrukh at the Armed Reserve Camp, where he was lodged for interrogation, found him physically and mentally fit. Sources said questioning by the special investigation team (SIT) would continue following the doctor’s observation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the suspect would be presented before the medical board again on Monday for further review of his health condition. A few more lab tests, including liver function test, would be conducted to rule out any other ailments, they added.

On Sunday, the SIT completed three days of continuous interrogation of Shahrukh to elicit the motive behind the train arson that was claimed to be a premeditated one. Though his social media communications and telephone call details retrieved by the anti-terror squad reportedly uncovered some suspicious information, the 24-year-old was found tight-lipped again about them.

Sources said efforts were on to prepare a list of suspected persons who were in touch with Shahrukh before his arrival in Kerala. Also, the squad collected statements of a few locals, including a driver who happened to meet Shahrukh while he was proceeding to purchase petrol from a fuel outlet at Shoranur.

Though the SIT asked Shahrukh about the reasons behind the death of three persons whose bodies were found on the railway track after the arson, he was found to be unaware of the incident. On questions related to suspected manhandling attempts in the train, he reportedly said there were no such incidents. Police sources said he would be taken to the crime spot within a couple of days for gathering further evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US