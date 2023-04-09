Train fire suspect complains of uneasiness during interrogation; doctor finds him fit

April 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Shahrukh Saifi, the suspect in the train arson case, was given medical support on Sunday after he complained of severe stomach pain, headache, and uneasiness.

Shahrukh, who was sent in police custody on April 7 following his arrest had earlier been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) after lab reports indicated high levels of bilirubin in his blood and suspected liver infections.

Meanwhile, a doctor from the MCH who examined Shahrukh at the Armed Reserve Camp, where he was lodged for interrogation, found him physically and mentally fit. Sources said questioning by the special investigation team (SIT) would continue following the doctor’s observation.

Police sources said the suspect would be presented before the medical board again on Monday for further review of his health condition. A few more lab tests, including liver function test, would be conducted to rule out any other ailments, they added.

On Sunday, the SIT completed three days of continuous interrogation of Shahrukh to elicit the motive behind the train arson that was claimed to be a premeditated one. Though his social media communications and telephone call details retrieved by the anti-terror squad reportedly uncovered some suspicious information, the 24-year-old was found tight-lipped again about them.

Sources said efforts were on to prepare a list of suspected persons who were in touch with Shahrukh before his arrival in Kerala. Also, the squad collected statements of a few locals, including a driver who happened to meet Shahrukh while he was proceeding to purchase petrol from a fuel outlet at Shoranur.

Though the SIT asked Shahrukh about the reasons behind the death of three persons whose bodies were found on the railway track after the arson, he was found to be unaware of the incident. On questions related to suspected manhandling attempts in the train, he reportedly said there were no such incidents. Police sources said he would be taken to the crime spot within a couple of days for gathering further evidence.