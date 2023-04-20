ADVERTISEMENT

Train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi’s judicial custody extended till May 5

April 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

He is now at the high-security Viyyur jail

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Sessions Court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kozhikode train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi till May 5. The procedure was completed through videoconferencing as the suspect was at the high-security jail at Viyyur.

As Saifi had already been charged under Section 16 (punishment for terror act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the case had been shifted to the Principal Sessions Court. On Thursday, the remand term was extended by Additional Sessions Court (1) judge K.E. Salih who was in charge of the Principal Sessions Court.

Chief defence counsel P. Peethambaran appeared for Saifi in the court. However, no fresh bail application was moved for him. Public Prosecutor Joju Cyriac informed the court of the takeover of the case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA is expected to issue a letter to the special investigation team for securing the case diary.

A report on the investigation by the Kerala Police was also submitted for the consideration of the court. The report said the custody of the suspect would be required again for completing the identification parade in the presence of the remaining witnesses under treatment for burns.

It also pointed out that the verification of information gathered from the suspect’s social media accounts was required in the wake of the suspected terror elements in the incident. Meanwhile, the report made no direct reference to the presence of any suspected handler or accomplice. It called for the need for a comprehensive probe into the suspicion aspect.

The case pertains to Saifi’s alleged act of dousing passengers with petrol and setting them on fire on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express shortly after the train passed the Elathur station near Kozhikode on April 2. Three passengers who reportedly leaped from the moving train had lost their lives in their desperate attempt to escape the flames, while nine others had sustained burn injuries.

