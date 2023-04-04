ADVERTISEMENT

Train arson: seven burn victims undergoing treatment in Kozhikode

April 04, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons who suffered burns after the train fire incident on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express near Elathur are undergoing treatment at two hospitals in Kozhikode district. Another person was discharged on Monday.

According to sources, Anil Kumar of Poyyil in Kathiroor, his wife, Sajisha and son Adwaith, and Rubi of Pattuvam, all in Kannur, are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. They are right now at the burns intensive care unit of the hospital. Sources said that Mr. Anil Kumar has suffered 35% burns.

Meanwhile, Prince of Manatt near Mannuthi in Thrissur, and his wife Aswathi, and Jyotheendranath of Thaliparamba in Kannur are at Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH). Sources said that all of them have suffered around 20% burns. Ms. Aswathi was earlier admitted to the medical college hospital on Sunday night, but later shifted to BMH. Prakashan, another passenger who suffered burns, was discharged from here on Monday.

