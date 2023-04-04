HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Train arson: seven burn victims undergoing treatment in Kozhikode

April 04, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons who suffered burns after the train fire incident on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express near Elathur are undergoing treatment at two hospitals in Kozhikode district. Another person was discharged on Monday.

ALSO READ
Train arson: Surendran seeks probe into role of ‘subversive elements’

According to sources, Anil Kumar of Poyyil in Kathiroor, his wife, Sajisha and son Adwaith, and Rubi of Pattuvam, all in Kannur, are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. They are right now at the burns intensive care unit of the hospital. Sources said that Mr. Anil Kumar has suffered 35% burns.

ALSO READ
A Delhi carpenter emerges as the prime suspect in Kerala train arson

Meanwhile, Prince of Manatt near Mannuthi in Thrissur, and his wife Aswathi, and Jyotheendranath of Thaliparamba in Kannur are at Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH). Sources said that all of them have suffered around 20% burns. Ms. Aswathi was earlier admitted to the medical college hospital on Sunday night, but later shifted to BMH. Prakashan, another passenger who suffered burns, was discharged from here on Monday.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.