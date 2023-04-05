ADVERTISEMENT

Train arson: burn victims at private hospital yet to get free treatment

April 05, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Some of them underwent plastic surgery and paid from their pockets

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Minister’s promise to bear the hospital expenses of those who suffered burns in the train arson incident near Elathur in Kozhikode on Sunday is yet to be fully fulfilled.

According to sources at Baby Memorial Hospital, where three of the injured are undergoing treatment, the department did not issue any instructions for the purpose till Wednesday. Health Minister Veena George had said on Monday that she had instructed the Director, Health Services, and the Director, Medical Education, to ensure that the nine injured were given free treatment. Two of them were discharged in the past two days.

While those at the Government Medical College Hospital need not worry about treatment expenses, others at the private hospital are forced to bear the entire cost. Some of them had to undergo plastic surgery on Monday, and they paid from their own pockets. One of the injured had to pay up to ₹70,000.

In the normal course, the government declares financial help for victims of tragedies. The money is paid after an order is issued. Depending on the gravity of the incident, the amount will be released either as a cheque, or it is directly sent to the bank account of the victims. If they are admitted to private hospitals, the treatment cost is borne by the government.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the government may direct the private hospital not to collect treatment expense from the injured. As soon as an order is issued, the District Medical Officer is expected to give directions to the hospital.

