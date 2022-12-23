ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer trucks successfully cross Thamarassery Ghat Road, traffic restored

December 23, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The trucks carrying imported heavy machines had been awaiting travel clearance for over three months

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic on the Thamarassery Ghat Road was restored on Friday morning after the safe exit of two large trailer trucks that had been waiting for final clearance to cross the mountain pass for three months. The trucks left the spot at 11 p.m. on Thursday and crossed the pass at 2.15 a.m. on Friday.

Police personnel, Fire and Rescue Service squads, and Revenue officials were present at the spot. KSEB staff supported the mission by clearing electric lines. The trailers that carried heavy machines were controlled by 14 persons, including drivers. The trucks were escorted by a pilot vehicle.

The trailers carrying imported heavy machines for a private company at Nanjangudu near Mysuru in Karnataka were stopped on Ghat Road on September 10 as it was feared that they would affect traffic on the mountain pass. There were apprehensions about the successful completion of the journey without proper assistance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A police officer from Thamarassery said the vehicles were allowed to resume journey after securing clearances from Kozhikode and Wayanad district administrations. The company management had also been asked to deposit a security amount with the district administrations to compensate for unexpected losses during the risky trip, he added.

A committee had been assigned to study the challenges and suggest ways to ensure safety. It was on October 27 that the committee submitted its report recommending permission for the journey. To meet emergency repair work, a mobile workshop was also made available during the trip.

“It was almost a safe exit except for a few unexpected stoppages near the first hairpin curve. The vehicles continued the journey at a very slow pace. By 1.30 a.m., they successfully crossed all the eight hairpin curves on the route,” said a Fire and Rescue Services official. Members of the Ghat Road Protection Committee were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US