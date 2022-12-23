Trailer trucks successfully cross Thamarassery Ghat Road, traffic restored

December 23, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Traffic on the Thamarassery Ghat Road was restored on Friday morning after the safe exit of two large trailer trucks that had been waiting for final clearance to cross the mountain pass for three months. The trucks left the spot at 11 p.m. on Thursday and crossed the pass at 2.15 a.m. on Friday.

Police personnel, Fire and Rescue Service squads, and Revenue officials were present at the spot. KSEB staff supported the mission by clearing electric lines. The trailers that carried heavy machines were controlled by 14 persons, including drivers. The trucks were escorted by a pilot vehicle.

The trailers carrying imported heavy machines for a private company at Nanjangudu near Mysuru in Karnataka were stopped on Ghat Road on September 10 as it was feared that they would affect traffic on the mountain pass. There were apprehensions about the successful completion of the journey without proper assistance.

A police officer from Thamarassery said the vehicles were allowed to resume journey after securing clearances from Kozhikode and Wayanad district administrations. The company management had also been asked to deposit a security amount with the district administrations to compensate for unexpected losses during the risky trip, he added.

A committee had been assigned to study the challenges and suggest ways to ensure safety. It was on October 27 that the committee submitted its report recommending permission for the journey. To meet emergency repair work, a mobile workshop was also made available during the trip.

“It was almost a safe exit except for a few unexpected stoppages near the first hairpin curve. The vehicles continued the journey at a very slow pace. By 1.30 a.m., they successfully crossed all the eight hairpin curves on the route,” said a Fire and Rescue Services official. Members of the Ghat Road Protection Committee were also present.