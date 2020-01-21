Tragedy ends dream of moving into new house

T.B. Renjith Kumar, 39, from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district had constructed a new house near Mokavoor here and was planning to move in by April. But tragedy struck when Renjith, his wife, Indulakshmi, 32, and younger son Vaishnav, 2, suffocated to death in a hotel room in Nepal on Monday night.

Renjith’s elder son Madhav escaped the tragedy as he was put up in another room. They had gone to Nepal on a trip along with their friends and had reached Nepal on Monday night.

Renjith, a former employee of Tata Consultancy Services in Kochi, had been involved in his own software business venture in Kozhikode for the past few years. Indulakshmi was a clerk in Karannoor Service Cooperative Bank near Mokavoor from where she hailed. Seven-year-old Madhav is a student of Silver Hills High School, Kozhikode.

According to local sources, the bodies of the deceased are likely to reach their hometown by Thursday. Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said the administration had begun efforts to bring back the bodies in association with the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan said Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and officials in the Indian Embassy had promised quick steps to bring back the bodies.

He said the bodies had been brought to Kathmandu and would reach India once the post-mortem examination was over.