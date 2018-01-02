Tragedies cannot quell their passion for life

At first glance, one may feel that there is nothing uncommon about certain bags and soft toys on display at this stall set up by women from Nepal at the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival at Iringal here.

They closely resemble those made by our neighbourhood women’s self-help groups.

But for the hands that made them, the products are symbols of their capacity to rise up gracefully from the aftermath of an unprecedented disaster.

The stall representing Nepal at the festival features a variety of handicraft products including bags, soft toys, wood carvings, and products typical of that country. Interestingly, they were made by women as part of a rehabilitation package for the victims of earthquakes that rocked the mountain nation in early 2015.

The rehabilitation programme is undertaken by Powerful Hands, a non-profit social event management organisation that works on issues pertaining to environment, health, and education.

“After the earthquake, women who took up jobs outside their villages ended up as victims of human / sex trafficking. We trained them at various locations in Sindhupalchok [a district in Nepal], enabling them to be financially independent, so that they are less susceptible to exploitation,” said Shailaja Kasaju, who represents Powerful Hands at the festival. The programme also empowers women socially, helping them overcome depression and suicidal tendencies. “Now, they are able to form a support system for one another and discuss their issues. We aim to form leaders out of the community in the long run,” Ms. Kasaju said.

The profit from the sale of the products goes to the education of girls.

“Basic education is affordable in Nepal but not higher education. As a result, several girls end up getting married early. We are trying to fund their higher education through Sikaai project, which is aimed at girls above 15 years of age,” she added.

Powerful Hands is also constructing earthquake-proof school buildings in Sindhupalchok.