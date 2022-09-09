Traffic regulations in Kozhikode city on Saturday and Sunday

Entry of vehicles to Kozhikode beach to be regulated after 4 p.m. to facilitate Onam celebrations

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 09, 2022 20:33 IST

Traffic regulations will be in place in the city on Saturday and Sunday as part of the crowd management plan announced by the police in view of the district-level Onam celebrations.

The Kozhikode beach will be one of the three major locations in the city where entry of all vehicles will be restricted after 4 p.m. to facilitate the smooth conduct of cultural events.

Two grounds near Gateway Hotel will be kept open to meet parking requirements of those going to the beach. The marked slots on the Kozhikode South beach and North beach will also be made available for limited parking.

The Tali temple premises will be a no-entry zone for vehicles from 4 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on the road to the temple. Drivers will have to make use of the available parking space on Zamorin’s School ground.

Restrictions will also be in place on the Ramanattukara-Feroke-Kozhikode route for all vehicles except private buses from 2 p.m. on Saturday. Permitted vehicles will have to use the new Feroke bridge and reach the city. No vehicle will be allowed to enter the old Feroke bridge on the way to Kozhikode city. Police personnel will be posted at all major locations to oversee parking arrangements and initiate spot action against violators.

