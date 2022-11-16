  1. EPaper
Traffic regulation on Moorad bridge from November 18

November 16, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic regulations will be in place on Moorad bridge on the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway near Vadakara from November 18 to November 25 as part of the construction of a new bridge. Vehicles from Kozhikode to Kannur will have to take the Pooladikkunnu-Atholi-Ulliyeri-Kuttiyadi-Nadapuram route. Vehicles from Kannur to Kozhikode will be diverted from Peringathur. There will be relaxation on the proposed regulations between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., a press release said.  

