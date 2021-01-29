Traffic police resume ‘Click on and send’ drive

Kozhikode

29 January 2021 23:40 IST

Public can send images or videos of violations through apps

As part of intensifying action against traffic rule violators, the city police have resumed their ‘Click on and send’ special drive, encouraging the public to send images or videos of traffic rule violations through instant messaging applications. They will be examined by a team of traffic police personnel for instant action.

Since 2018, the city traffic wing has been acting tough on public complaints received through social media applications and messaging apps. There were also many people who had been awarded the ‘Good Samaritan’ certificates for actively participating in the drive. Similar recognition is also on the cards for those who send the images or visuals of maximum number of violations with clear evidence.

According to policemen attached to the traffic wing, they will mainly make use of WhatsApp for receiving public complaints.

The numbers are: 6238488686, 9497987176, 9497990113 and 9497990112. “One of the biggest attractions of this special drive is that it will let the complainants know the details of action taken on their complaint,” they add.

Any type of traffic rule violations such as helmetless rides, violation of lane traffic discipline, use of mobile phone while driving, overload, one-way rule violations or illegal alteration of vehicles can be messaged to the police. The only condition is that the images should be clear along with details such as the registration number of the vehicle, place of occurrence and time.

Those who are comfortable with the use of Facebook or Qkopy instant messaging app also can use them for alerting cops on violations. Helpline numbers can also be used to seek the support of traffic patrol squads to reach any particular location for spot action.

The Motor Vehicles Department is also planning to launch a similar drive across the State to improve citizens’ participation in law enforcement drives.