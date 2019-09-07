Traffic park being planned in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration and the city corporation will jointly identify a suitable plot of land to set up a traffic park to create better awareness about road safety among schoolchildren.

A preliminary discussion was held on Friday in the presence of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials and representatives of Honda Two-wheelers India Private Limited. At the meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, MVD officials said a sum of ₹2 crore would be needed to set up basic amenities at the park. Representatives from the two-wheeler company said they would check whether they would be able to spare their corporate social responsibility fund for maintenance of the park and future training activities.

MVD officials said the park would be set up with facilities for driving electric vehicles and cycles. The support of trained riders could be used at the park to conduct demonstrations on safe riding. The park would be equipped to screen awareness films and conduct scientific seminar sessions on road safety. Mr. Saseendran said similar traffic parks had been set up in different parts of the State.