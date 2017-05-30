Traffic logjams at Karaparamba to be a thing of the past

KOZHIKODE: Karaparamba Junction, where five roads converge, has been a nightmare for both motorists and pedestrians. However, it will soon be a trouble-free spot, as it is getting a state-of-the-art traffic signal system.

The new signal system is being provided by the Vadakara-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which has been tasked with the expansion of the stretch between Karaparamba and Eranhipalam on the Kozhikode Mini Bypass.

Keltron is the nodal agency for the fully solar-powered signal system. Accordingly, signal posts have been installed at various points.

Karaparamba Junction has roads leading to Eranhipalam Junction; Kunduparamba; East Hill; Karikkamkulam, and People’s Road linking the East Hill-Chakkorathukulam Road.

“The policeman deployed at the junction during daytime has a tough time managing the traffic. We are happy that a signal system is coming up. The intelligent traffic system will benefit motorists,” said T.P. Sreejith, Circle Inspector (Traffic).

He added that ULCCS, which had taken up road expansion projects under the city road improvement project, would install as many as 15 traffic signals in the city.

Incidentally, the widening of the Karaparmba-Eranhipalam stretch had been delayed, though land acquisition was completed five years ago.

A bridge connecting Balussery Road and Karaparamba Junction has been a major cause for traffic logjams on the stretch. Now, the widening of the stretch is expected to ease congestion to a certain extent, Mr. Sreejith said.