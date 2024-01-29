GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversion causes chaos at Vengeri Junction

A portion of the road collapsed disrupting traffic on Sunday

January 29, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The wall of the NH 66 stretch at Vengeri Junction in Kozhikode, where work on an overpass is progressing, that collapsed on Sunday.

The wall of the NH 66 stretch at Vengeri Junction in Kozhikode, where work on an overpass is progressing, that collapsed on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The newly introduced traffic diversion at Vengeri Junction in Kozhikode, where the construction of an overpass across National Highway 66 is in progress, is creating confusion among commuters.

To facilitate the construction, traffic through Balussery Road as well as the NH has been diverted. Vehicles from Balussery, Narikkuni, or Cherukulam to Kozhikode need to take a diversion through Thanneer panthal, Mavilikkadavu-Krishnan Nair Road to Karaparamba. Vehicles from Kozhikode to this route shall take a diversion through Karikkamkulam, Thadambattuthazham, and Vengeri Market Junction and use the service road of the NH to Mavilikkadavu to enter the national highway. This is highly risky as the service road is quite narrow.

However, commuters complained that proper sign boards had not been placed to guide them on these changes and, as a result, traffic blocks had become regular on the route and the junction. They alleged that the police had also made changes to the diverted route without prior notice. The diversion is also causing traffic blocks at Mavilikkadavu, the next major junction on the NH towards Pooladikkunnu.

Meanwhile, the breakage of a water pipeline while excavating for the overpass construction has led to disruption of water supply to Vengeri, Kannadikkal, Mavilikkadavu, and Thannerpanthal. The supply was reinstated later. However, a portion of the unexcavated part of the road collapsed on Sunday, after it was thoroughly soaked in water that burst out of the pipeline. The soil fell on to the highway amid ongoing traffic, blocking the road for hours. The traffic was restored later. 

