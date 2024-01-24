ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion at Vengeri Junction on NH-66

January 24, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Vengeri Junction on National Highway 66 will be closed down from January 25 onwards for the construction of the vehicle overpass across the road. Hence, traffic through Balussery Road will be diverted. Vehicles from Balussery, Narikkuni, and Cherukulam to Kozhikode shall take the diversion through Thanneer Panthal, Mavilikkadavu-Krishnan Nair Road to Karaparamba. Vehicles from Kozhikode to this route shall take a diversion through Karikkamkulam, Thadambattuthazham, and Vengeri Market Junction, take left next to the proposed overpass through the service road to Mavilikkadavu to enter the national highway. Big vehicles are allowed on Krishnan Nair Road from Mavilikkadavu and not in the other direction, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kozhikode / traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US