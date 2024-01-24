Traffic diversion at Vengeri Junction on NH-66

January 24, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vengeri Junction on National Highway 66 will be closed down from January 25 onwards for the construction of the vehicle overpass across the road. Hence, traffic through Balussery Road will be diverted. Vehicles from Balussery, Narikkuni, and Cherukulam to Kozhikode shall take the diversion through Thanneer Panthal, Mavilikkadavu-Krishnan Nair Road to Karaparamba. Vehicles from Kozhikode to this route shall take a diversion through Karikkamkulam, Thadambattuthazham, and Vengeri Market Junction, take left next to the proposed overpass through the service road to Mavilikkadavu to enter the national highway. Big vehicles are allowed on Krishnan Nair Road from Mavilikkadavu and not in the other direction, a press release said.

