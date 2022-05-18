Traffic disrupted on Ghat Road
Traffic was affected on the Thamarassery Ghat Road when a tanker lorry overturned on Wednesday evening on the sixth hairpin bend. Traffic was restricted to one way for around two hours. Driver of the lorry escaped unhurt. The vehicle transporting edible oil was shifted around 7 p.m.
