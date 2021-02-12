Traffic curbs between Adivaram, Lakkidi

KOZHIKODE

12 February 2021 00:05 IST

Road traffic will be regulated between Adivaram in Kozhikode and Lakkidi in Wayanad between February 15 and March 15 in view of the road improvement works taken up on NH 66 passing through the Thamarassery Ghat Road. Vehicles coming from Wayanad to Kozhikode should take a turn from Kainatti and go via Nalam Mile and Chakramthalam Churam. Those going to Malappuram should go via the Nadugani Ghat Road from Gudallur.

Goods vehicles and buses will not be allowed to ply between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. between Adivaram and Lakkidi. The Kerala State Road Services Corporation will ply mini-buses on the route. One-way traffic will be allowed for small vehicles in places where construction of retaining walls is going on and where tarring is being done, said a release.

