Kozhikode

07 August 2020 23:20 IST

The District-level Disaster Management Authority has imposed a temporary ban on vehicular traffic on the Kuttiyadi pass between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of the measures in place to mitigate rain-related calamities. The order was issued by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao who is also the Chairman of DDMA.

