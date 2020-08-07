Kozhikode

Traffic ban on Kuttiyadi pass

The District-level Disaster Management Authority has imposed a temporary ban on vehicular traffic on the Kuttiyadi pass between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of the measures in place to mitigate rain-related calamities. The order was issued by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao who is also the Chairman of DDMA.

