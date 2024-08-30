Traditional fishers demand action against illegal fishing practices

Traditional fishers in Kozhikode district have urged the Marine Enforcement squad and Coastal Police to crack down on the use of banned fishing nets for deep-sea fishing. They expressed concern over the declining daily catch for those relying on traditional outboard engine boats and warned that poor enforcement could lead to rapid depletion of fishery resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pair trawling is banned, but there is no effective mechanism to monitor those engaged in the activity during midnight. The practice is also destroying juvenile fish varieties,” said N.V. Raheem, a traditional fisherman from Kozhikode. He also complained that traditional fishers using small country boats with outboard engines had seen a significant drop in their daily catch due to this practice.

The recent seizure of a huge stock of banned fishing nets from a boat at Vellayil prompted traditional fishers to intensify their protest in the area. Fishermen operating from Vellayil harbour said the nets were seized by local fishers who then informed the police.

“Pelagic trawling remains in full swing off the Malabar coast by boat operators from Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. What we seek is better surveillance on the part of the Marine enforcement and the Coastal police,” said Mohammed Rasheed, a traditional fisherman from Puthiyappa harbour. He also requested the intervention of the Coast Guard to put an end to the practice.

Meanwhile, Fisheries department sources said efforts were under way to improve the ongoing checking measures by the Marine enforcement squad within the permitted territory. They also said that concerns raised by local fishers had already been reported to the higher authorities for considering a special inspection drive in the wake of similar complaints from other districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.