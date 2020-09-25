Traditional cremation stopped at Mavoor Road crematorium

Traditional cremation will not be performed at the crematorium operated by the Kozhikode Corporation on Mavoor Road until further notice.

According to corporation sources, electric cremation as well as furnaces will continue to function. They pointed out that the traditional crematorium was an old facility that broke down quite often.

The civic body has prepared a ₹2.5-crore plan to renovate the crematorium, and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society has been given the task. The facility will now have to be closed for the work, an official release said.