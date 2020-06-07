Kozhikode

Traders, workers take up cleaning drive

All-out effort: Labourers cleaning the Central Market in Kozhikode on Saturday as part of a massive cleaning drive launched by the City Corporation.

19 markets in Kozhikode city tidied up

It was cleaning day in Kozhikode on Saturday, as hundreds of people, including merchants, dealers, employees and trade union workers joined hands to clean up 19 markets spread across the city.

Local residents and non-governmental organisations too took part in the massive cleaning drive.

The drive was launched by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran at the Central Market. Traders suspended sales for the duration of the drive and joined in. Trade union and Corporation workers washed down market streets. “We saw larger public participation than expected at the Palayam and Central markets,” said Corporation Secretary Binu Francis.

The markets at Kovoor, Beypore, Cheruvannur, Kallai, Palayam, Elathur, Kinasseri, English Church, Vellayil, Puthiyara, Eranhipalam, Karapparamba, Mankavu, Panniyankara, Payyanakkal, Arakkinar and Mathottam were cleaned up to prevent the spread of contagious diseases during the monsoon.

Under the leadership of ward councillors, 272 public spaces in the city were also cleaned up as part of the drive. The Secretary said such drives would continue in the coming days.

