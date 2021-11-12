Traders urge Collector to halt evacuation process

Kozhikode

12 November 2021 22:23 IST

The district unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti on Friday visited District Collector Tej Lohit Reddy with a demand to stop the continuing evacuation activities against traders as part of the national highway widening project.

The merchants’ association leaders, who had been fighting for an amicable solution, claimed that the traders being evacuated from the project area were yet to be offered a reasonable rehabilitation package to compensate for their loss.

The samiti leaders led by Abdul Gafoor and C.K. Vijayan said that it was the local merchants who first offered their whole-hearted support for the trouble-free execution of the widening plan. “It is highly unfortunate that they are now being chased away from their properties without any relief package,” they lamented.

The samiti leaders also accused the State Government of cold-shouldering the implementation of a previously declared package which was almost acceptable to the majority of them. Instead of that finalised package, the effort was to replace it with a revised one with a lesser compensation amount, they complained.