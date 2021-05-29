Traders upset over spike in shoplifting attempts

Kozhikode

29 May 2021 19:03 IST

Around 50 major thefts reported in Kozhikode district during lockdown

The unusual spike in shoplifting attempts during the lockdown has prompted several small-scale traders in Kozhikode district to provisionally seek the support of security guards, besides improving CCTV surveillance.

With the police finding their hands full thanks to additional law enforcement duties in the backdrop of the pandemic, traders are not confident of ensuring police protection for shops.

Owing to stringent lockdown regulations, traders from distant locations are unable to visit shops even for maintenance work. They are of the view that the issue can be resolved only by facilitating reopening of shops in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

“Mobile phone outlet owners are the most vulnerable. We have complained about recurring thefts in Kozhikode and Vadakara to the authorities,” said K. Sethumadhavan, State secretary, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES). According to him, even CCTV cameras are ineffective, as robbers manage to evade them by covering their heads with ski masks.

Poor maintenance of surveillance cameras set up by the police in public places is also a matter of concern for traders who claimed that such cameras could even spoil the prospects of investigations. They said not less than 50 major thefts had been reported from various parts of Kozhikode district during the lockdown, and that those behind a majority of them had not been tracked.

“At least, the police should permit a limited number of traders to open shops every day or alternative days for cleaning or maintenance purposes. Now, the situation is such that traders are helpless in checking shoplifting attempts or filing complaints in time,” said T. Nazeerudheen, State president, KVVES.