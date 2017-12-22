Traders soften stand on the eve of S.M. Street reopening

The long standoff between the district administration and the merchants aligned to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) on the parking ban on S.M. Street was amicably settled on the eve of reopening the renovated street.

KVVES leaders said they would fully cooperate with the reopening ceremony on Saturday. KVVES State president T. Nazirudheen will address the event to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“We have flagged our concerns in writing to the district administration and they have agreed to consider them to the possible extent. People’s representatives too have promised us their support,” said KVVES State secretary K. Sethumadhavan. He said the demands put forth by the traders would be addressed within a week after the conclusion of the seasonal fair on January 2.

Since the completion of the street renovation, the merchants had been on the warpath against the ban on traffic on the street.

According to them, it was affecting the flow of shoppers to the city’s popular shopping destination.

Many had even raised complaints that the ban had been adversely affecting the unloading of goods to various shops.

Meanwhile, Kudumbasree officials said the ban on traffic would not affect the movement of people on the street.

The two six-seater buggies would offer a comfortable ride at a cheaper rate to all who do not want to walk and they would start service on Saturday itself, the officials said.

Tourism Department officials said the street was renovated spending more than ₹6 crore and after a wait of more than two decades. The traders would be the biggest beneficiaries of the renovation as it met all the security parameters and measures to fight unexpected fire breakouts, they said.

Officials said the conservation of the street would be given top priority and all efforts would be taken to protect it from defacement.

Surveillance cameras would be installed on the street shortly with the cooperation of traders in the area. A special fund from the local development fund of M.K. Muneer, MLA, would be granted for the further beautification arrangement including the installation of a street music system.