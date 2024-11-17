Traders raise strong protest against Congress hartal in Kozhikode

Trying to keep their shops open, the traders owing allegiance to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) registered a strong protest against the hartal called by the Congress in Kozhikode district on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

KVVES leaders who condemned the Congress leaders’ unexpected decision in the name of a clash between voters during the Chevayur Service Co-operative Bank election on Sunday, made it clear that they would not be ready to cooperate with any hartal call in the future considering the huge financial crisis being faced by the traders with the unregulated entry of various 24x7 online marketing ventures.

“We have no hatred towards any political parties. What we seek is justifiable treatment from all leaders to have a decent existence and survival in the industry. Losing a weekend working day in the name of hartal will double our financial crisis,” says U. Abdurahiman, vice-president of the Samiti in Kozhikode district.

ADVERTISEMENT

He points out that the State committee of the merchant organization has also come in support of the unanimous decision taken by its Kozhikode counterpart.

“There are many other acceptable forms of protests without disrupting the livelihood of people. The protesters never try to understand the financial liabilities and bank loans on the shoulders of struggling traders. What they want is to shut our shops first for no reason,” says Mr. Abdurahiman.

He also complains that no political leaders or hartal supporters ever consult the merchant organisation leaders ahead of independently proceeding with their flash hartals.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Sethumadhavan, another functionary of the Samiti, said the sudden hartal call even provoked traders who used to shut their shops on Sundays.

“As a token of their protests, they kept their shops open in several locations in Kozhikode district. We, the traders, are really fed up with unproductive protests of these kinds,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, there were also traders under KVVES who refused to open their shops afraid of attacks from the hartal supporters. They said they were least prepared to suffer the loss in case of any untoward incident or reactive actions on the part of the aggressive activists on the streets.

“I felt that shutting the shop was the best decision as I could avert a provocative situation. In case of any loss due to hartal-related violence, no one would step forward to compensate for our loss,” said C.P. Abdurahiman, a stationery shop owner on S.M. Street. The senior KVVES member also remarked that one day’s loss in the trade was better than that of huge damage due to any unexpected violence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.