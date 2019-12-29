Traders plan indefinite stir against plastic ban

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has decided to launch an indefinite strike against the State government’s decision to impose a ban on the production, sale and storage of single-use plastic. About 7.5 lakh traders in the State are expected to cooperate with the stir, according to the Samiti.

KVVES leaders who attended the Samiti’s State executive committee meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday told reporters that they would launch the indefinite stir from January 2 if the Government was trying to enforce the rule as such by imposing fine on violators from January 1. They said they wanted an extension of the deadline and a viable alternative to single-use plastic bags.

KVVES State president T. Nazeerudheen said the ban on single-use plastic by the Government was meant to suppress the already ailing small-scale retail traders in the State. It would never affect any multi-national trader or companies, he claimed.

KVVES secretary K. Sethumadhavan said the penalty fixed for violation of the rule was a shocker for traders in Kerala and that its implementation without a proper amendment would not be a practical idea. “Retail traders will have to face a penalty of ₹10,000 for the first offence and ₹25,000 for the second offence. Further violation will invite a fine of ₹50,000. We cannot even think of such a hefty fine amount now,” he said.

Unruly scenes

The State executive committee meeting also witnessed unruly scenes when a group of traders and their leaders from Palakkad district tried to attend the meeting without the permission of KVVES State leaders. Tension prevailed in the area when they were blocked by a section of other traders in Kozhikode city.

KVVES leaders, including Mr. Nazeerudheen and Mr. Sethumadhavan, claimed that the scuffle was orchestrated by a section of the traders who recently attacked them during a meeting at Thottakkara near Ottappalam in Palakkad on October 16. Cases had been registered against more than 15 persons in connection with the incident in which our vehicles were also damaged, they said.

The police said the Sunday’s scuffle was the fallout of an ongoing feud between two factions of traders in the merchants’ form. KVVES leaders had earlier declared that they would not let in the dissolved committee members led by Babu Kotta to the State executive meeting, which was challenged by the opposing group, they said.

Meanwhile, protesters who were dispersed from the spot claimed that they were having a High Court order to attend all the proceedings of the executive committee. They also argued that the district committee was functional as earlier and the attempt to dissolve it by KVVES leaders in power was illegal.