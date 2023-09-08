Traders in Kozhikode worried over redeployment of beach fire station personnel

September 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The sudden redeployment of Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Kozhikode beach station after their office building was found unfit has doubled the concerns of many traders in the city as no alternative arrangement has been made to meet emergency situations within the corporation area. Only five officers are now available at the fire station as a short-term arrangement.

City residents are now in a situation to seek the support of remotely located stations at Meenchanda and Vellimadukunnu in emergency situations. The demand of traders to temporarily arrange a rented facility near the existing station is yet to be approved by the authorities.

More than 30 officers who worked at the beach station have been redeployed to other nearby stations. Though they will be primarily responsible for responding to issues in the Corporation area, their interventions may not be swift enough with their relocation to distantly located stations. The demand of traders and city residents is that there should be a fully-equipped rescue team at an accessible distance to meet emergency situations in the heart of the city.

“For several years, the rescue team at the beach station has been a big relief for traders, especially those on the S.M. Street. It was their prompt service that saved many buildings from extreme loss,” says Moideen Koya, a trader near the beach.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services sources said efforts were under way to identify a convenient spot in the city itself to resume full-fledged operation of the beach fire station. The redeployment was made as the Corporation could not find any other convenient facility to house the staff and firefighting equipment, they claimed.

People’s representatives, including M.K. Raghavan, MP, have sought immediate action on the part of the government to quickly complete the construction of the new fire station building. Responding to their complaints, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the matter had already been brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.