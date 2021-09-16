Traders in Kozhikode take out march in protest against containment zone norms

Traders owing allegiance to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) on Thursday took out a march to the Kozhikode Collectorate flaying the “unscientific containment zone regulations” which allegedly restricted their normal functioning and caused huge losses.

The protesters alleged that they were treated as carriers of the virus and only their establishments were barred from functioning in containment zones. A majority of the traders had tested negative for the virus in such containment zones, they added.

KVVES leaders who addressed the district-level protest accused the police of charging unwanted cases against traders for their attempts to resume normal operations by complying with the COVID-19 protocol. The cases should be withdrawn at the earliest as the traders were only trying to overcome their financial hurdles by reopening shops, they said.

KVVES State general secretary K. Sethumadhavan, who opened the march, said many traders struggling with the COVID crisis were unreasonably fined by the police in containment zones.