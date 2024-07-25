Traders in Kozhikode claim unfair targeting over banned plastic products

The recent incident in Thiruvananthapuram in which a cleaning worker was found dead in a canal filled with plastic waste has led to discussions on the continued use of banned plastic products in the State.

The discussions have forced local bodies to take steps to control the waste dumping to save face. With the Kozhikode Corporation resuming its hunt for banned plastic products in shops across the city over the past week, traders have claimed they were being unfairly targeted.

Inspections are being carried out under the aegis of various health circles in shops and establishments in the heart of the city, mostly wholesale trade outlets, for banned plastic products. On July 23, inspections were carried out in 29 shops in the Manakavu and new bus stand premises.

The Corporation health officials identified banned plastic products in eight shops and seized 39 kilograms of plastic carry bags, around 500 paper cups and around 250 paper plates. The shops have been served notices and fines have been levied on them.

However, the district unit of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has openly criticised the inspections and have termed it as a face saving measure rather than an honest attempt to curtail the sale of banned plastic products.

“The authorities should take effective steps to prevent the dumping of waste on road sides and waterbodies and also take steps to stop the production of banned products,” said V. Sunil Kumar, district treasurer of the Samithi.

The traders have pointed out that they have mostly stopped stocking the banned products. However, they were still available in plenty in black market. They suggested that while they were being prosecuted for selling such products, those using it should also be fined.

“These products come to Kerala from other States. The State can intervene at the checkposts and make sure that they are not brought to the State. The authorities should also try to identify the manufacturer and take action against them as well,” he said.

