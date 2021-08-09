Traders in Kerala pin hopes on Onam sale

KVVES observes ‘Victory Day’ on Monday

‘Hope’ is the keyword for traders across the State these days. Having won a battle of sorts with the State government over the opening of shops recently, the traders under the aegis of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) observed Monday as ‘Victory Day’. But, the traders know that a ‘victory’ is incomplete without a good Onam sale.

“The shops that opened last Thursday are not getting the kind of sale that we anticipated. Since supermarkets were open during the lockdown, most people got everything they wanted. There is also a large section of people who have turned to online shopping,” said Raju Apsara, State secretary of the Samithi. He added that the staff at most business outlets were engaged in clearing damaged stock and cleaning the shops, instead of handling customers.

The traders had criticised the government about the various regulations set for permitting the opening of shops. “It is impossible to run a business following these regulations. They ask for vaccine certificates or RT-PCR negative certificates for all staff and employers, while the State does not have the machinery to carry out so many vaccinations and COVID-19 tests a day,” said Mr. Apsara.

However, the State has not enforced the regulations strongly yet. “We have nothing to lose. Most of us are in severe debt and the Onam sale is what we look forward to. If we cannot open shops during this season, there is no point living,” said Mr. Apsara, adding that many traders had threatened suicide if the police or health officials interfered in their business.

“People buy things only when they have money with them. Everything is interconnected, a cycle,” said K. Sethumadhavan, district secretary of the Samithi. “We have just put a chain on the cycle. Now, it has to get moving,” he added.

The ‘Victory Day’ was observed in more than 3,500 units of the Samithi with flag-hoisting and charity activities.