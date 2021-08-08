Traders in Kerala call for compassionate approach by govt.

Kozhikode

State-level study sought on plight of merchants following pandemic outbreak

In the wake of the suicide of one more merchant in Kozhikode district, merchants’ associations have called for a compassionate approach by the State government and the police to help traders conduct business and overcome the pandemic-induced crisis. Functionaries of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti and the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti say conditions forcing customers to carry vaccination certificates or test results to enter shops will backfire and affect business.

“Traders are banking on the Onam season to compensate for the loss they faced in the past two years. Imposing new regulations in the name of safety will not help them tide over the crisis,” says Mujeeb Rahman, a member of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti. He points out that many of the traders are leading a miserable life as they do not have any free treatment plan, educational support for children and any other source of income.

Samiti leaders say a State-level study by the government about the plight of traders following the pandemic outbreak will throw light on their crisis. Unnatural deaths because of financial crisis are on the increase, they lament.

“Within a week, two traders in Kozhikode district alone were found dead. They had told their relatives about the poor financial condition,” said T. Joseph, a grocery shop owner near Kuttiyadi. He said there should be some relief measures on the part of the government for traders by waiving off tax or other such mandatory payments.

The increasing number of wayside ventures is also projected as a challenge by many of the licensed traders in the district. According to them, the police, who never act tough on wayside traders, are mercilessly targeting licensed merchants. Those who react to police action out of their anger are now being trapped with criminal cases, they allege.