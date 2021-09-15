Traders’ forum launches new e-commerce platform

Kozhikode

15 September 2021 22:21 IST

The Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has launched its new e-commerce platform, Pepkart, to facilitate online delivery of products with the support of affiliated shops. The Android application available on Google Playstore will compete with other major online delivery portals.

KVVES leaders said it would give an opportunity to all affiliated shops to digitise their business and explore the scope of modern marketing opportunities.

