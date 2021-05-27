Traders flay ‘unrestrained sale’ by online companies

A trader’s family during the protest in Kozhikode on Thursday seeking curbs on online sales during the lockdown.

Kozhikode

27 May 2021 18:37 IST

Merchants turn courtyards of their houses into protest venues

Traders owing allegiance to the Kerala Vyapari Vayavasayi Samiti on Thursday converted their houses into venues of protests against the “unrestrained sale” by online companies violating the COVID-19 protocol.

The protesters who staged a sit-in along with their family members on the courtyards of their houses alleged that online service providers controlled by multi-national monopolies had been enjoying unrestricted freedom at a time when a majority of local traders have been asked to shut shops in line with COVID regulations.

In Kozhikode district, nearly 20,000 families joined the protest, urging the State government to consider reasonable relaxations to support the struggling traders. Citing the hefty rent still being collected by commercial building owners, they sought practical steps to waive it during the lockdown period.

At the district-level Satyagraha opened by Samiti State president V.K.C. Mammad Koya, traders appealed to the State government to come up with a support package. They pointed out that the pandemic and subsequent curbs on business had hit the sole source of income for several families.

Samiti leaders said the decentralised protests enabled them to follow the existing safety protocol. Besides, the initiative drew the participation of a large number of women and children, they added.