Traders down shutters in protest against curbs

Govt urged to include merchant representatives in efforts to contain pandemic

The Kozhikode district unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) on Tuesday joined the State-wide strike seeking permission to open shops on all days in the week in line with the pandemic protocol.

A majority of the shops in the city and rural areas remained closed though major business centres such as Valiyangadi and main vegetable market functioned without hitches. SM Street wore a deserted look. The Left-aligned Kerala Vyapari Vyavasyi Samiti, however, kept away from the protests. All the hotels and restaurants too downed their shutters in support of the strike.

KVVES functionaries staged demonstrations in many places. A hunger strike was staged outside the collectorate. Ashraf Moothedath, district vice-president, urged the authorities to include merchant representatives in the efforts to contain the pandemic.