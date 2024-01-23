GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traders demand fair deal on licence, waste management issues

January 23, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Traders under the aegis of the district committee of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi staging a protest in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Traders under the aegis of the district committee of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) conducted a mass sit-in in front of the offices of local self-government bodies in the district on Tuesday demanding a fair deal with regard to issues including trade licence and waste management.

Protests were held in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office and offices of seven municipalities and 66 grama panchayats in the district.

Demands raised by traders included rollback of trade licence, building permit and legal metrology fees, besides fine in the name of trade licence which, they claimed, was unjust. They alleged that traders were being targeted in the name of plastic ban and demanded that the practice be stopped.

They also sought an end to the alleged collection of fees by the Haritha Karma Sena from traders who did not require their services. The protesters demanded stringent regulations on street vending and confiscation of vehicles being used as makeshift shops raising the fine on them from ₹250 to ₹10,000.

They demanded regulations on vehicle parking on streets that could cause them difficulty. Drinking water facility and street lights in major markets, a chance for traders to present their issues in grama sabhas and development seminars, and timely removal of waste from markets were the other demands raised by them.

KVVES district president Ashraf Moothedath opened the protest in front of the Kozhikode Corporation.

