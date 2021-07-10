Traders being shown in bad light, alleges Chamber

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC) on Saturday alleged that a section of government officials had been portraying merchants as being primarily responsible for the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued here, MCC functionaries claimed that the scary situation was caused by reckless organisers of various events.

MCC president K.V. Haseeb Ahammed said liquor outlets had been witnessing huge turnout of customers.

The chamber leaders also wrote to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention to permit operation of all shops in compliance with the health protocol. They also pointed out that several traders who had obtained bank loans to run business were in crisis thanks to the unscientific operational hours permitted by the government.