Traders at East Nadakkavu withdraw protest, vacate shops

June 27, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The decision of the traders at East Nadakkavu to vacate their shops is likely to help the authorities speed up the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development project. Most shops that were situated in properties acquired by the government have been vacated, paving the way for the Revenue department to hand over the land to the Public Works department for road development.

The traders agreed to vacate after a meeting between District Collector A.Geetha and Asharaf Moothedath, district president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

“The Collector assured us that we will be duly compensate. So, we decided to withdraw our protest,” Mr. Asharaf said. The traders had launched a protest recently after a team led by K. Sherina, Tahsildar (City Road Improvement Project- CRIP) started severing power connections from the buildings. The CRIP authorities explained that the building owners were already compensated and that the traders were asked to vacate by June 14, which they didn’t and hence the drastic step.

The traders demanded that since they have been doing business at East Nadakkavu for several years, they need to be compensated as well. They demanded ₹2 lakh per trader and ₹36,000 per employee to help them tide over the lack of business. “The District Collector promised us that we will be paid compensation for rehabilitation as early as possible based on hearings. So, we decided to cooperate with the development,” Mr. Asharaf added.

The four-laning of the 8.24-km long Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road was announced in the 2008 State Budget. However, it was only in 2012 that the government decided to take up the project following an agitation by an action committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan.

The proposal is to widen the road by 24 metres.

