Trader held on charge of offering liquor as ‘lucky draw’ prize for Onam

He had printed 1,000 coupons in which different brands of liquor were offered as prizes

August 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department has arrested one person for offering liquor as the prize for Onam ‘lucky draw’ in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Shimjith, 36, a trader from Beypore, had printed 1,000 coupons in connection with Onam sales in which different brands of liquor were offered as prizes for winners. The Excise team led by Circle Inspector C. Sharath Babu confiscated 700 unsold coupons and the counter foils of 300 sold ones. He has been booked under Abkari Act 55-H. The officials said that strict action will be taken against those propagating the coupons through social media.

