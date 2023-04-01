Trade bodies livid over implementation of new levies and cess

April 01, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tax revisions, increased duel cess, social security cess, and other fees that came into effect on Saturday have put the public in a tight spot. Most people agree that the ₹2 per litre increase in the prices of fuel is to drive the State into a very dangerous situation making livelihood absolutely difficult for common people.

“The business community is already facing so many challenges. We have barely come out of the loss caused by the pandemic. These new levies are too much to bear,” said Rafi P. Devasya, president, Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ₹2 hike in fuel prices will affect transportation cost and thus the price of everything including household necessities. The raise in building approval fees will be a big setback for the real estate sector, Mr. Devasya said, adding that the burden would ultimately trickle down to common people.

Malabar Chamber of Commerce president M.A. Mehaboob was too critical of the twenty-fold increase in building approval fees. “It is irrational. It is a sure bet for local bodies to earn more, but it will adversely affect the construction business. The prices of buildings will increase accordingly,” he said.

Mr. Mehaboob alleged that the government did not deliver any service for the fees levied. “We expect better infrastructure or ease of doing business for the fees levied from us. But there has been no such services,” he said.

Mr. Devasya, on the other hand, pointed out that the State was spending most of its revenue on salaries, pensions, and arrears rather than development.