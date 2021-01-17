Tractor rally in Kozhikode to support Delhi farmers

State-wide rally to conclude at Vizhinjam on Jan. 26

As part of the ongoing protests in support of the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi, the upland farmers from Kozhikode district will take part in a tractor rally covering various villages on Monday. Two tractors accompanied by many other vehicles will join the mass rally, which was flagged off from Kasaragod district on January 15.

The two-day rally organised under the aegis of the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh will call for better support from the State government to stand by the farmers and take up their demands with the Union government. The participants will also appeal to the newly elected local body members to pass resolutions against the new farm laws.

Arrangements have been made to accord reception to the participants of the rally in 12 locations in Kozhikode district. The main areas selected for the campaign are settler farmers’ belts such as Thiruvambady, Kodenchery, Thamarassery, Kattippara, Thalayad and Koorachundu.

“Though we have been continuing with the rally for three days, the expected support from various political corners is yet to come. We have not restricted the entry of political supporters, but many are still with the opponents of farmers,” said Joy Kannanchira, State coordinator of the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh. He said the protests across the country and the State were continuing with the active involvement of the farmers alone.

Mr. Kannanchira said the State-wide rally covering all districts would draw to a close at the Vizhinjam port on January 26. “After this, we will send the next delegation of farmers to join the Delhi agitation and think of other regional protests to keep alive the discussions,” he added.

Under the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh, 20 persons including farmers and leaders of various farmers’ organisations had left for Delhi earlier to join the protesters. This was apart from the delegations sent by the leaders of various other farm movements in the State.