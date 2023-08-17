Tracing the roots of Goa’s heritage trees

August 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Every Goan tale stirs memories of pristine beaches and architectural wonders. Each memory is filled with the charm of romantic nightlife and delectable cuisine.

However, the idea of a coffee-table book celebrating the heritage trees of Goa seldom crosses one’s mind. Such a book has emerged from none other than the Raj Bhavan itself.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, a prolific author with over 200 books spanning various topics, has taken a distinct approach this time in writing the book. The inspiration for the endeavour struck as Mr. Pillai toured villages, extending aid to over 1,000 dialysis and cancer patients through the Governor’s Discretionary Fund.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant describes Mr. Pillai as the first Governor to undertake and complete the Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra, encompassing over 400 villages across the 40 Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Pillai recalls villagers revealing the existence of these sacred trees and groves, which ignited his journey into the world of heritage trees, titled “Saimik Daiz” (in Konkani), early this February.

Thoughtfully crafted, the book has more than 150 glossy pages, adorned with captivating imagery showcasing a myriad of centuries-old tree varieties located near temples or churches.

The Raj Bhavan identified 18 species of heritage trees for the volume. “These trees are an intrinsic part of the folklore and socio-cultural fabric, connecting people with nature and their environment, “ Mr. Pillai told The Hindu.

The book commences with the Banyan tree (Vat Vruksha) at Gokarna Partagali Jeevottam Math in Poinguinim, Canacona, overlooking the Talpona river, harbouring millennia of history within its trunk.

Another attraction is the Shidam tree at Shreesthal, Canacona, proudly standing for four centuries. Fondly known as Madhu Vriksha, this tree harks back to times when it yielded 20-25 honeycombs annually.

The peepal tree at Bhumika temple in Poriem, Sattari, holds profound cultural and religious significance, bridging over 140 villages that borders Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Other pages unveil the enchanting Baobab tree near the Quepem police station, transported from African shores by a traveller some two centuries ago.

The age-old Maddi tree gracing the Holy Spirit Church in Margo, with roots tracing back to the church’s inception in 1564, is another attraction.

As the pages unfold, readers are introduced to a mango tree paired with a Bakul tree at Gaodongri, the Nandruk trees anchoring the Bicholim bus stand and Mopa airport vicinity, and the commanding Cannonball tree standing sentinel at St. Cruz Pintos House.

Within the pages, the Arjun tree at Pir Dargah, the Huro tree at Tanodi Wada in Pirna, and the banyan trees found in Parcem, and Wadakade come to life besides peepal trees at Muddeshwar, Sateri Devasthan, Paikdev temple, Sanguem, and Dongurli Sattari Thane.

The book ends with a glimpse into history, delving into the heritage trees on the expansive 88 acres at Raj Bhavan for four centuries.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will unveil the book, while Dr. Sawant will inaugurate the event at the Raj Bhavan in Goa on Friday. Minister for Tourism and IT Rohan Khaunte and Jnanpith winner Damodar Mauzo will release two other books authored by Mr. Pillai, ‘When Parallel Lives Meet’ and ‘Ente Priya Kavitakal’.